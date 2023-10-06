Guwahati: An e-rickshaw driver allegedly tried to abduct a college student in Nagaon, Assam on Friday.

As per police sources, a student of the Nowgong Girls’ College had taken an e-rickshaw ride to her home after college.

However, the e-rickshaw which had another person on it had taken a road that she was not familiar with.

She lived in the Chalchali area of Nagaon and had taken the ride from in front of her college.

She was supposed to go to the Morigaon stand area but the e-rickshaw tried to take her somewhere else.

The driver of the e-rickshaw and another occupant allegedly tried to spray something on her face after which she became dizzy and fell to the ground.

The e-rickshaw, however, fled from the spot as some people noticed the issue.

The girl was recovered by locals and was taken to the Sadar Police Station.

The locals alleged that similar incidents are being reported from multiple locations in the town.

However, the exact motive of the persons behind the incident is not yet known.

A police source said that there might be a robbery angle to the incidents.

In the past few days, some major incidents have been reported.

Even on Friday morning, a woman was robbed of several lakhs by two armed men.

The woman who said was a teacher and lived in the Morikolong area of Nagaon Town alleged that the men barged into her house at around 5:30 am.

The accused held her by a knife threatening to kill her and took away gold worth in lakhs.

The police source added that they are investigating if the people behind the incident are the same ones.