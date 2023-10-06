With the EV revolution, now Kawasaki has revealed the specs of its two entry-level electric bikes, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1.

Both of these bikes would be powered by two removable lithium-ion battery packs, each with a capacity of 1.5kWh.

The battery packs send power to a motor that makes 9kW (12.05 hp) of peak power and 5kW continuous power output.

In the top Road riding mode, the Ninja e-1 has a claimed top speed of 52mph (84kph), while the Z e-1’s is slightly lower at 49mph (79kph).

In the lower Eco mode, top speed stands at 37mph (60 kph) and 35mph (56 kph), for the Ninja and Z, respectively.

The bikes get an e-boost function for executing a quick overtake but it is only active for 15 seconds at a time.

With the boost, the top speed increases to 65mph (105kph) in Road mode and 45mph (72kph) in Eco mode in the Ninja e-1

For the Z e-1, it also goes to 65mph (105 kph) in Road mode but 42mph (68 kph) in Eco mode.

However, once the battery drops below 35 per cent, the boost feature is disabled and is automatically switched to Eco mode.

The same platform was used for both bikes but it has different body styles.

A tubular steel frame suspended by a 41mm telescopic fork and mono-shock setup hosts the battery packs.

For braking, the bikes are equipped with a 290mm disc up at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

It also gets dual-channel ABS as standard on both models.

Tyre sizes are 100/80-17 (front) and 130/70-17 (rear).

The seat height is of 790mm and the fully-faired Ninja e-1 weighs 140kg.

The naked Z e-1 with the same specs weighs 135kg.

The bikes further come with a colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity.

It is enabled with navigation and notification alerts.

To help the bike park, the machines are equipped with a Walk mode which allows you to move the bike forward or backward at 3kph.

It further gets a storage box/cubby on the “petrol tank location” to help utilize the space.

However, Kawasaki has not yet made any statements if the bikes would be launched in India.