Harley-Davidson, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, has introduced the highly anticipated X440 motorcycle in the Indian market.

Positioned as the most affordable option in Harley-Davidson’s lineup, the X440 aims to provide a budget-friendly riding experience without compromising on style and performance.

With a distinctive design and impressive features, the motorcycle is set to compete against popular models such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda H’ness CB350.

Let’s delve into the details of this exciting new offering.

Design and Features:

The Harley-Davidson X440 boasts a design that seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with classic inspiration, incorporating timeless elements from previous Harley-Davidson models. The motorcycle’s teardrop-shaped fuel tank, adorned with iconic badging, exudes a sense of nostalgia. The X440 is available in various eye-catching colour schemes, including striking matte finishes that enhance its visual appeal.

Equipped with advanced LED lighting and premium switchgear, the X440 ensures a refined riding experience. The headlamp proudly displays the distinctive Harley-Davidson badging, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to quality. The motorcycle features a single-piece seat that gracefully flows into the pillion section, accentuated by sturdy grab rails on each side. The exhaust system maintains a clean and minimalist appearance.

Performance and Specifications:

The Harley-Davidson X440 is tailored specifically for the Indian market, prioritizing cost-effectiveness without compromising on performance. It houses an air-oil-cooled engine with a capacity of 440 cc, capable of reaching a redline of 8,000 RPM. Early previews suggest the possibility of a long-stroke engine design, indicating a focus on torque delivery.

Safety and Handling:

The X440 prioritizes rider safety with its braking system comprising front and rear disc brakes, supplemented by dual-channel ABS. The front suspension is equipped with USD forks, while twin gas shock absorbers handle the rear suspension duties, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride.

The motorcycle features alloy wheels, with an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, complemented by tubeless tires provided by MRF. This combination offers excellent grip and stability on various road surfaces, enhancing overall handling and manoeuvrability.

Price and Variants:

The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in four different variants, each distinguished by its unique colour scheme:

Harley Davidson X440 Mustard Denim: Rs 2,29,000 (ex-showroom) Harley Davidson X440 Metallic Dark Silver: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom) Harley Davidson X440 Metallic Thick Red: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom) Harley Davidson X440 Metallic Matte Black: Rs 2,69,000 (ex-showroom)

Sales and Service:

Hero MotoCorp, in collaboration with Harley-Davidson, will oversee nationwide sales, service, and merchandising of the X440 motorcycle in India. This partnership aims to ensure a seamless ownership experience for customers, backed by Hero MotoCorp’s extensive service network and expertise in the Indian two-wheeler market.