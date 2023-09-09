Kawasaki is all set to launch its 399cc four-cylinder sports bike, the ZX-4R, in India soon.

The bike will be brought in via the CBU route and is expected to be priced between Rs 7-8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that produces 80hp and 39Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a quick-shifter.

The bike also gets four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider – as well as traction control and ABS.

The Kawasaki ZX-4R is suspended by a 41mm inverted fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. It rides on 120/70-ZR17 front and 160/60-ZR17 rear tyres.

The bike gets a full-digital TFT instrument cluster that displays all the necessary information to the rider.

It also gets Bluetooth connectivity, which allows the rider to connect their smartphone to the bike and access turn-by-turn navigation and other features.

It is expected to rival the likes of the KTM RC390 and the Honda CBR650R.

While the motorcycle will be a powerful addition to the biking scene in India, the price is somewhere on the off side as many people would hesitate to shell out the asking price.

However, the engine of the Kawasaki ZX-4R is worth the asking price.