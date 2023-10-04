Guwahati: A minor girl was allegedly poisoned by her lover in Katigora of Cachar, Assam after she allegedly became pregnant.

The girl was 17 years old and had been in a relationship with a tea estate worker named Aditya Karmakar.

They had reportedly been in a physical relationship after which she became pregnant.

However, the person with the minor was allegedly in a relationship and had distanced himself after the incident.

He had earlier promised to marry her but after she became pregnant, he allegedly tried to cut her off.

However, as she tried to confront her, the accused took her to a secluded location and tried to “kill her” by feeding her something toxic.

The item the accused had tried to use on her was not known.

However, the victim succeeded in escaping and reacher her family narrating the entire incident.

But, she had already been fed with some of the substance and so she was taken to a hospital by her family for treatment.

Unfortunately, she died during the treatment.

The police have begun an investigation and are trying to trace the accused.