Guwahati: After nearly five months, a mobile phone was recovered from deceased cop Junmoni Rabha’s car parked at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon, Assam.

Speaking on the issue, a source said that the mobile phone was found inside the damaged car where Junmoni’s dead body was found.

It may be mentioned that the mobile phone is suspected to be Junmoni Rabha’s which was said to be missing since the day she died.

Sources said that the CBI team had visited the area for site recreation and further investigation when they found the phone from the totalled car.

However, it is not yet clear if the mobile phone belonged to Junmoni Rabha or someone else.

The mobile device will be sent to the forensic department to investigate further.

The investigating team would further verify all data related to the device.

The CBI team has been investigating the case since June.

The team had also visited the vehicles involved in the accident, but a source said that they did not check Junmoni’s car thoroughly and hence, they missed the mobile device.

It may be mentioned that Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha died in an alleged accident which was suspected to be a murder later.

Her family had accused the then Nagaon SP, Leena Doley along with other cops of being involved in the incident.

Her car was turned to scrap after the collision

The then Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred over the allegations of them being involved in the case as well as being connected to a nexus of fake gold smugglers.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who was posted at Morikolong police station in Nagaon district, died under mysterious circumstances which looked like an accident on May 16.

Initially, the police claimed that she died in an accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village in Kaliabor in Nagaon.

However, after some time, the incident seemed to have a lot of alleged foul play.

Junmoni Rabha who was said to have died in the accident did not have any visible signs on her body that indicated that she died in an accident that involved a truck crashing into her vehicle.

Many top personalities also pointed out the possibility of a murder angle.

The CBI took over the case from the CID on June 14 after DGP GP Singh visited the CBI office in Delhi to discuss the case.