IMPHAL: BJP MLA from strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur – Rajkumar Imo Singh – has written to union home minister Amit Shah.

In his letter to Amit Shah, BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has sought action into alleged “foreign terror links with Manipur-based organisations abroad in Canada and other countries” for ongoing unrest in the state.

The Manipur BJP MLA urged Amit Shah to have the “possible links of certain individuals and their organisation with Khalistan terror forces, who are trying to destabilise Manipur” investigated thoroughly.

He urged the union home minister to initiate “strong legal action against all those people involved in spreading terror… and using international platforms to propagate the separatist agenda with the help of other terror groups”.

Furthermore, Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh also demanded that the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram be “fully fenced, similar to the fencing process in Manipur” to stop illegal immigration.

“Have also reiterated my stand to have the Indo Myanmar border of Mizoram fenced, similar to the fencing process in Manipur, as the state government of Mizoram is not ready to ensure the capture of biometrics for the people entering the country from there, thus leaving space for such people to come to other parts of the country including Manipur,” Imo Singh said.

It may be mentioned here that the Zoramthanga-led MNF government in Mizoram refused to follow the directive of the BJP-led central government in regards to collection of biometric details of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in the state.

Mizoram minister Lalruatkima said: “Collection of biometric details of Myanmar refugees will be a discrimination as they are our kindred brothers and sisters.”

“So, the cabinet has decided not to go ahead with the process of collection of biometric details of the Myanmar refugees,” the Mizoram minister said.

Notably, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had instructed the state governments in Mizoram and Manipur to complete the process of collecting the biometric details of the refugees from Myanmar by September 30.

According to official records, Mizoram has 35,126 Myanmar refugees, of whom 15,589 are taking shelter in relief camps while 19,458 have been either living in rented accommodation or with relatives.

Mizoram shares a 500-km long international border with Myanmar, most of which is porous.