GUWAHATI: Three of the eight Northeast states – Assam, Manipur and Mizoram – have received deficient rainfall during this year’s monsoon season.

However, the five other Northeast states – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura – have experienced normal rains.

This was informed by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD data revealed that Manipur recorded 46 percent deficient rainfall this monsoon.

Meanwhile, Mizoram received 28 percent and Assam recorded 20 percent deficit deficient rainfall during this year’s monsoon season since June.

The record 46 per cent deficiency in monsoon rains and five-month long ethnic violence have critically affected agriculture in Manipur.

According to IMD data, the Northeast region recorded 82 per cent rain during this year’s monsoon period thus far.

The Northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura received 12 to 16 percent deficient rainfall.

On the other hand, Sikkim recorded 5 percent excess rains since June this year.

As per IMD norms, up to 19 percent deficient or excess rainfall is categorised as normal.