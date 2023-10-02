Agartala: A 48-year-old man was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura’s Sepahijala district in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The victim has been identified as Alamgir Hossain. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Durgapur village in Sepahijala district in Tripura, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

According to sources, the BSF was pursuing a group of alleged cattle smugglers when they opened fire, mistaking Hossain for one of them. Hossain was rushed to the Sonamura Social Health Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

Hossain’s family has vehemently denied his involvement in cattle smuggling. They allege that he was an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire.

“The BSF was chasing the smugglers, who ran into our house. My father was standing outside, and the BSF shot him without warning,” said Hossain’s son Mohammad Ali.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and strict action against the BSF personnel responsible.

The BSF has yet to issue a statement on the incident.