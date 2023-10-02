Agartala: The Tripura President of CITU, Manik Dey alleged that the people of the state have been facing severe difficulties since 2018, including a significant job crisis and indiscriminate increases in the prices of essential commodities.

Dey stated, “The government delivers lengthy speeches and makes grand claims, but acts against the interests of the people. It promotes the distribution of various items through ration cards. The government spends a staggering Rs 5 lakh on advertising for a Rs 5 masala packet.”

He said this while addressing the organizational state convention of the Tripura Brick Kiln Workers’ Union at the CITU state office.

Highlighting the struggles of the common people since the BJP came to power in Tripura, Dey remarked, “The state’s populace has been grappling with soaring prices and a dearth of employment opportunities. Many are unable to construct houses due to a lack of work. The dwindling construction activity has left brick kiln workers in miserable conditions, with inadequate access to basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, and electricity. Unfortunately, the Labor Department remains silent.”

Dey also criticized the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited and Health Department for their substandard performance in the state.

He further lamented, “The government shows no initiative in hiring an adequate number of workers. Where five doctors are needed, only one is available around the clock. Essentially, this BJP government has pushed the lives of the people to the brink of devastation, creating an atmosphere of fear that stifles dissent.”

Dey emphasized the need to mobilize a movement to address these issues.

Also present at the organized meeting were CITU State Committee General Secretary, Shankar Prasad Dutta, and other leaders.