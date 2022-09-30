Guwahati: Four cattle smugglers have been arrested and nine cattle heads rescued at Borghat in Central Assam’s Nagaon district, an official said Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam police intercepted two vehicles coming from the Samuguri area and found the cattle in them.

Those arrested have been identified as Roshidul Haque alias Ratul 22, Sahjahan Ali 32, Ashadul Islam 21 and Amit Nayak 23, a police official said.

On September 19, at least 40 cattle heads saved from smugglers have died at Bokakhat police station in upper Assam’s Golaghat district due to alleged negligence of the cops.

The smuggled cattle heads were seized by police from a truck on at Bokakhat when they were being taken to Samaguri from Rajabari.