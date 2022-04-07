North Lakhimpur: Two suspected cattle smugglers were injured in police firing on Wednesday night when they allegedly tried to flee from a checkpoint in North Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

A truck carrying 30 cattle was asked to stop at a checkpoint under the Dholpur outpost of the Lakhimpur district on Wednesday night. However, the cattle smugglers tried to flee from the scene.

According to police four persons in the truck managed to escape from the spot followed by a chase by the police.

Police opened fire on their legs resulting in the injury of two of them. The two injured persons were identified as Badar Ali from Besimari in Darrang and the other as Abadur Islam from Panikhaiti.

The injured smugglers have been admitted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.