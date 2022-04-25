Guwahati: Seven persons were arrested for allegedly transporting 54 cattle heads in Biswanath on Sunday midnight.

The police said that the persons were arrested during a check where it was found that they had illegally transported the cattle near Magoni in Gohpor.

The arrested persons are Mohidul Islam, Purna Gogoi, Javed Ali, Khurshed Ali, Rofikul Islam, Sohidul Islam and Bikas Gogoi.

The police seized four pick-up trucks during the operation.

The police said that they already had information about the trucks being loaded with the cattle heads and the vehicles bearing registration AS-13AC- 2062, AS_12BC- 7485, AS 12BC- 8275 and AS -27 C- 7688 were intercepted based on source description.

53 cattle heads were being transported through these vehicles in a very congested way.

Further investigation is on in regard to the seizure.