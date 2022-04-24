North Lakhimpur: A woman was killed on Sunday in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Lakhimpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The incident occurred in the Indupur village of Kerekujuli in Narayanpur in the wee hours when a landslide was caused due to heavy rain on a nearby hill.

The mud covered a woman in her sleep inside the hut. The victim has been identified as Chokushri Basumatary.

However, her body is not recovered till the time of filing this report as the rescue operation is underway.