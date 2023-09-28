AIZAWL: The Zoramthanga-led MNF government in Mizoram has refused to follow the directive of the BJP-led central government in regards to collection of biometric details of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in the state.

This decision was taken by the Zoramthanga-led Mizoram government in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (September 27).

Informing about the decision, Mizoram minister Lalruatkima said: “Collection of biometric details of Myanmar refugees will be a discrimination as they are our kinfdered brothers and sisters.”

“So, the cabinet has decided not to go ahead with the process of collection of biometric details of the Myanmar refugees,” the Mizoram minister said.

It may be mentioned here that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had instructed the state governments in Mizoram and Manipur to complete the process of collecting the biometric details of the refugees from Myanmar by September 30.

According to official records, Mizoram has 35,126 Myanmar refugees, of whom 15,589 are taking shelter in relief camps while 19,458 have been either living in rented accommodation or with relatives.

Mizoram shares a 500-km long international border with Myanmar, most of which is porous.