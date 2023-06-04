IMPHAL: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to investigate the large-scale violence that wreaked mayhem in Manipur since May 3.

The three-member committee, formed by the MHA to probe the violence in Manipur, will be headed by former chief justice of Gauhati high court Ajai Lamba.

The MHA panel will also comprise Himanshu Shekhar Das, retired IAS officer and Aloka Prabhakar, retired IPS, as members.

It may be mentioned here that union home minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that a judicial probe would be conducted into the violence in Manipur.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.