Manipur violence

IMPHAL: Although, the Manipur government has claimed that incidents of arsons have started to become rare in the violence ravaged state, house of a Congress MLA was set of fire by miscreants on Sunday (June 04).

House of Congress MLA from Sugnu constituency in Manipur – RK Ranjit – was set on fire by miscreants in the wee hours of Sunday (June 04).

The Manipur Congress MLA’s house was located in one of the two villages under Sugnu that were torched by miscreants.

The miscreants also vandalised, then set ablaze at least two vehicles that were parked on the premises of the Manipur Congress MLA’s residence.

It may be mentioned here that MLA RK Ranjit was part of the four-member team of the Manipur Congress that was ‘detained’ by the local people at Sugnu, when the delegation visited the area on Saturday (June 03).

The people, who ‘detained’ the Manipur Congress team, demanded that the Assam Rifles camp in the area be shifted to some other location.

Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of firing and torching of houses, continue to be reported from different parts of Manipur.

However, the Manipur government stated that the state is slowly limping back to normalcy due to efforts made by the security agencies.

“Sporadic incidents of firing or torching of houses by miscreants are becoming rare now as coordinated effort is made by different security agencies,” the Manipur chief minister’s office (CMO) stated in a statement.

It may be mentioned here that the Army, Assam Rifles, central armed paramilitary forces (CAPFs) and local police are maintaining vigil in sensitive areas of Manipur.

Thus far, as many as 84 companies of central armed forces have been deployed in the state of Manipur to restore normalcy and peace.