Imphal: Around 2,500 Myanmar refugees are taking shelter at different camps in Manipur at present.

However, 30 of them were given treatments in a one-day free medical camp organized by the Assam Rifles at Yangoubung village near the Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel District, Manipur.

The camp provided medical checkups and treatment to the people in Yangoubung and nearby villages.

Under the guidance of the Chief Medical Officer of Assam Rifles, the camp offered a wide range of services, including comprehensive checkups and the distribution of essential medicines.

A total of 120 patients, including 30 refugees, were examined, treated, and referred for further care. The medical camp played a crucial role in addressing the healthcare needs of underprivileged communities in remote areas.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), a “Youth Rest Camp” was organized at Poi village of Ukhrul District, Manipur, on July 4, 2023.

DIG, 10 Sector Assam Rifles inaugurated the camp, which was constructed for the locals. The construction of the rest camp was undertaken based on the requests of the villagers to facilitate the youth of Poi village.