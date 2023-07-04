Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday made a fervent appeal for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy in strife-torn Manipur as the neighbouring state continues to witness violence for more than 2 months since May 3.

In a long social media post, Zoramthanga said that the situation in the state has worsened in recent weeks. It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration, he said.

“I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Development with a human touch and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!” Zoramthanga said on his official Twitter handle.

Also Read: Assam: Former BJP MLA Ashok Sarma alleges conspiracy by new party members to undermine old ones

The ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed at least 130 lives.

The violence began after the tribal solidarity march in hill districts to protest against the demand for scheduled tribe status by the majority Meiteis on May 3.

Zoramthanga said that he hoped with much goodwill, anticipation and hope that things would turn for the better but the situation seems to have worsened.

He condoled the Zo ethnic tribes for their sufferings.

“When will it stop? I condole my Manipuri Zo ethnic brethren, my incessant prayers for those who have lost their loved ones, their homes and families wrecked in shatters. May the gracious Lord give you the strength and the wisdom to navigate through this disastrous incident,” he said.

Also Read: Manipur: 28-year-old killed, three injured in “defensive firing” by security forces in Thoubal

Zoramthanga said that he did not wish to see any more pictures and video clips of Churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age.

“Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture & the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don’t think so!,” he said.

He said that the ethnic violence has displaced more than 12,000 people from Manipur to Mizoram.

Citing that Mizoram currently hosts over 50,000 internally displaced people and refugees from Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh, the chief minister urged the Centre to extend its helping hands on humanitarian grounds.

Mizoram is awaiting a relief package from the Centre to provide relief to over 12,000 internally displaced people from Manipur.

In May, Zoramthanga had sought a relief package of Rs 10 crore from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the state home department said that the number of internally displaced people (IDP) taking shelter in 11 districts of the state has risen to 12,276 on Tuesday.

Kolasib district, which shares a border with Assam, hosts the highest number of IDPs at 4,344, followed by Aizawl district (4,159) and Saitual district (2,940), it said.