Imphal: As the violence in Manipur continues, on Tuesday afternoon it was reported that a 28-year-old youth was killed while three others were injured as security forces opened at a group of unruly youths in Thoubal.

The incident was reported near the 3rd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Thoubal district, Manipur.

The security forces opened fire when a group of unruly youths attempted to forcibly seize arms and ammunition from the 3rd IRB post at Wangbal.

According to official sources, in response to the youths’ aggressive actions, a combined team of the 3rd IRB and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel resorted to defensive firing.

The situation escalated further as the enraged youths destroyed a security forces vehicle and set fire to a house belonging to an IRB personnel, who is believed to have played a major role in the confrontations.

As news of the shooting and injuries spread, tension gripped the area, prompting a large number of women to block the Imphal Moreh road in protest.

However, officials have assured that the situation is currently under control.

Ronaldo, a 28-year-old resident of Kabow Leikai, Heirok Part 3 in Thoubal district, lost his life on the spot after being struck by a bullet to the head.

Three other individuals sustained bullet injuries when the security forces resorted to tear gas to regain control.

The injured youths were promptly rushed to the nearby district hospital for medical treatment and later transferred to different hospitals in Imphal for further care.