Guwahati: In a fresh incident of violence, miscreants set the house of a senior leader of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) in the Churachandpur district of Manipur on Monday night.

According to reports, KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip’s house was burnt down on Monday night at Songpi in the Churachandpur district.

The incident occurred a day after the KNO and United People’s Front (UPF) lifted the blockade on National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi district.

KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip said his house was in an isolated place outside town else the fire could have spread

No one was injured in the attack which gutted a house in Songpi, nearly 5km from the Churachandpur town. A car parked outside the house was also reduced to ashes.

“Unknown miscreants burned down the house of Seilen Haokip, Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson last night. This comes after KNO/United Peoples Front (UPF) lifted the blockade of National Highway-2,” Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said.

The KNO, comprising 17 Kuki insurgent groups currently operating under the Suspension of Operation agreement, is led by President P S Haokip, who also serves as the chairman of the influential Kuki National Army (KNA), one of the prominent Kuki insurgent groups.