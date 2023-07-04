Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Monday that the army, along with paramilitary forces, will take the lead in the operations aimed at restoring peace in the strife-torn state.

The recent outbreak of ethnic violence has claimed the lives of over 150 individuals, including women and children.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to dismantle all unauthorized bunkers constructed by different communities in both the hill and valley areas of the state to facilitate peace and development.

Addressing the media in Imphal on Monday evening, CM Biren Singh provided details of a meeting where concrete measures were decided upon.

He highlighted the issue of buffer zones established by communities and the illegal construction of private bunkers, stating that no further unauthorized bunkers would be permitted.

“With the arrival of the monsoon season and the importance of timely agricultural activities, approximately 2,000 security personnel, including Manipur Rifles and the India Reserved Battalion, have been mobilized for additional deployment in the agricultural areas adjoining the hills,” Singh said.

“This security personnel will protect farmers from both communities against any disturbances caused by armed miscreants. Central forces have already been deployed in these areas,” he added.

CM Singh said that security force posts would be established on hilltops to ensure better control of the prevailing situation.

In addition, continuous drone surveillance will be conducted, with a central monitoring headquarters overseeing the situation and providing reinforcement if necessary, he added.

In response to reports of individuals carrying illegal arms in both the hill and valley areas, the Chief Minister announced the implementation of mass frisking procedures.

As the law and order situation improves, he urged the public to voluntarily surrender any seized arms and ammunition before facing legal consequences.