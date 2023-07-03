Imphal: After two months of violence in Manipur, the state government has taken a significant step towards restoring peace and normalcy.

In a recent development, it has been decided that all bunkers constructed by the Meitei and Kuki communities will be dismantled, signaling a positive move towards reconciliation.

The Manipur government has further announced the reopening of schools for students in Classes 1 to 8 on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the unified command, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and attended by representatives from the Army, paramilitary forces, and the state police, yielded several important decisions.

It was agreed that additional security would be provided to farmers, ensuring their safety and allowing them to carry out their agricultural activities without interruption.

To address concerns and grievances related to relief efforts, a toll-free helpline has been activated. Individuals can now reach out for assistance or report any issues by dialing 1800 309 0931.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the decisions made during the meeting, stating, “Today, we have reached a consensus to dismantle all bunkers in Manipur.

Security forces will be deployed in vulnerable areas, while additional personnel will be assigned to five districts: Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, along with their adjacent regions, as well as Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching, to support agricultural activities.”

In a significant move towards promoting peace and stability, schools in Manipur will resume in-person classes for students in Classes 1 to 8 starting from Wednesday.

The establishment of the unified command structure, initiated during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state last month, has played a crucial role in coordinating efforts and facilitating a collaborative approach to addressing the ongoing crisis.

Since the violence erupted on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March,’ where protestors from the hill districts demonstrated against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status, the situation has led to a tragic loss of nearly 150 lives and left over 3,000 people injured.