Guwahati: While being responsible on Social Media is of utmost importance, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh might have forgotten it while dealing with some Twitter accounts belonging to the Kuki community.

Scroll.in reported that Chief Minister N Biren Singh engaged in a Twitter spat with Kuki social media users.

The incident occurred after a day of dramatic events surrounding Singh’s resignation announcement, which was later retracted due to protests by his supporters urging him to continue in office.

The tweets, which were subsequently deleted, sparked controversy in the region.

Image credit Scroll.in

Singh had initially announced his decision to step down as Manipur chief minister amidst ongoing ethnic violence in the state, resulting in over 100 fatalities.

However, during a demonstration outside his residence, one of the protestors tore up his resignation letter.

Image credit Scroll.in

Following these developments, Singh took to Twitter to respond to various social media users who had commented on his decision not to resign.

Image credit Scroll.in

One of the users, Thang Kuki, commented, “You should have resigned long time ago.”

Singh’s response, “Are you from India or Myanmar?” highlighted the close cultural ties between the Kuki community and those residing across the border in Myanmar.

Singh further made references to Myanmar in other tweets. When a social media user mentioned the significant Meitei population living in Myanmar, Singh responded, “Meitei in Myanmar never ask their homeland in Myanmar.”

Image credit Scroll.in

Another person identified themselves as a citizen of Zalengam, the proposed name for a separate state for the Kuki tribe. Singh replied, “Can be in Myanmar.”

One Twitter user suggested that Singh should have sent his resignation letter to the governor via fax, negating the need for a physical submission.

In response, Singh wrote, “Don’t bark without knowing the ground realities, mainland will not understand the complexity of Myanmar border Indian state.”

Singh has faced previous accusations of making remarks that were perceived as racial profiling against the Kuki community.

This recent Twitter exchange further fueled such concerns and sparked criticism.

It is important to note that the tweets in question were later deleted, indicating a possible acknowledgement of the controversy they had generated.