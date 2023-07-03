Guwahati: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after finding itself in a deep political crisis has now sought the disqualification of Ajit Pawar, along with eight other party leaders, from the Maharashtra assembly.

The petition has been submitted to the Speaker of the assembly, Rahul Narvekar, following their recent switch to the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

The NCP has also written to the Election Commission of India (EC) to clarify that Sharad Pawar, the party’s founder, remains at its helm and that there has been no change in leadership. They have urged the EC to hear their side before taking any action in response to Ajit Pawar’s camp.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra claimed that Ajit Pawar has garnered the support of over 40 out of the NCP’s 53 MLAs in the state assembly. To circumvent the provisions of the anti-defection law, Ajit Pawar needs the backing of more than 36 MLAs.

Ajit Pawar himself, accompanied by Praful Patel, a senior NCP leader appointed as the working president by Sharad Pawar a month ago, asserted that he has the backing of virtually the entire party.

He also laid claim to the party’s name and symbol, similar to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the split in the Shiv Sena.

Sharad Pawar, responding to his nephew’s defection, vowed to build new leadership within the party and pledged to take disciplinary action against those involved in the rebellion.

He criticized recently promoted NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for deviating from the party’s principles and straying from the “right path.”

Regarding Ajit Pawar’s claims of NCP support, Sharad Pawar stated that the truth will soon be revealed.

He has called for a party leaders’ meeting on Monday to discuss the matter.

Supriya Sule, the NCP’s working president and Sharad Pawar’s daughter, emphasized that these developments within the party will not affect the unity of the opposition.

She expressed her unwavering love for her brother, Ajit Pawar, despite their differing views.

On Sunday, NCP faced a significant split when Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

This role will be shared with the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were appointed as ministers in the new government.