Imphal: In a significant development amidst the Manipur violence, the Kuki Zo organisations decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2 with immediate effect.

The decision comes amidst the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki Zo communities, which has led to the loss of precious lives, displacement of thousands, and disruption of communal harmony in the state.

The decision to lift the blockade was taken by the United People’s Front and Kuki National Organisation after extensive consultations with Civil Society Organisations, village chiefs, youth leaders, and women leaders.

In the statement, the organisation said that it recognised the “deep concern” expressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the restoration of peace and harmony in Manipur.

The Kuki Zo organisations said that they aim to alleviate the plight of the people and ensure the continued availability of essential supplies.

Earlier, representatives from the Kuki Zo organisations had met with the Union Home Minister, urging increased security measures in the vulnerable villages located in bordering and foothill areas.

They appreciate the deployment of central forces in most of these areas as promised, with the process still ongoing.

Once the deployment is completed in all vulnerable areas, the Kuki Zo organisations have committed to withdrawing their volunteers, contributing to the restoration of peace and tranquillity.

While the lifting of the blockade is a positive step towards facilitating the smooth flow of essential commodities, it is expected that the concerned authorities will take all necessary measures to maintain peace and provide adequate security to vulnerable areas, particularly in the hill districts.

The Kuki Zo organisations also call upon all peace-loving organisations and citizens in Manipur to reciprocate their gesture and actively work towards peace and communal harmony in the state.