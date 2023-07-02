Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar, the current Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, convened an urgent meeting of NCP MLAs on Sunday.

Following this meeting, he proceeded to the Raj Bhawan and took oath as deputy CM. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the Raj Bhawan around the same time.

A total of nine NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil took oath as ministers along with Ajit Pawar at a ceremony in Raj Bhawan.

Rumours had circulated suggesting that Ajit Pawar was dissatisfied with being denied the position of the party’s state unit chief. In the past, he had expressed his willingness to step down from the role of Leader of the Opposition in order to take on an organizational responsibility within the party.

Around 30 to 40 MLAs, out of a total of 54, attended a meeting at Ajit Pawar’s official residence, known as ‘Devgiri.’

Moreover, NCP’s state unit chief, Jayant Patil, engaged in a telephonic conversation with Sharad Pawar, resulting in the cancellation of the latter’s scheduled tour and program. Party working president Supriya Sule is also said to have been present for the meeting.

The party deliberated on this matter during the national executive meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday, and a final decision is anticipated within the next two months.