GUWAHATI: An Assam Bhawan will come up in the west Indian state of Maharashtra soon.

This was announced by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, said that he has approved a request from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for construction of an Assam Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.

Similarly, a Maharashtra Bhawan will come up in Assam.

Notably, the Assam government will provide land to set up a Maharashtra Bhawan in the state.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has slammed the Maharashtra chief minister over his announcement.

Raut said that an Assam Bhavan already exists in Navi Mumbai.

“Every state wants a piece of land in Mumbai. However, Maharashtra doesn’t have a place in other states,” Raut said.