GUWAHATI: Travel restrictions to Meghalaya were lifted by Assam on Sunday (November 27).

The travel restrictions to Meghalaya were lifted by Assam after being imposed six days earlier following the firing incident Mukroh village along the interstate border between the two states.

At least six people – five Meghalaya residents and an Assam forest guard – lost their lives in the firing incident at Mukroh village on November 22.

Sunday (November 27) onwards, vehicles from Assam have been allowed to enter into the state of Meghalaya.

Police escorts have also been provided to vehicles from Assam, wherever needed.

Also read: Pressure groups burn effigies of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya CM Conrad & HM Shah

Following the firing incident at Mukroh village long Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22, the Assam police had issued an advisory, asking people to avoid travelling to Meghalaya.

The travel advisory was issued after violence erupted in Mukroh village early on Tuesday after a truck laden with “illegally felled timber” was intercepted by Assam forest guards.

The law-and-order situation in the affected districts of Meghalaya is slowly returning to normalcy, with shops and commercial establishments in Shillong opening and significant traffic seen on roads.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, however, remained imposed in the disputed area amidst heavy deployment of security forces.