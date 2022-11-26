Guwahati: Pressure groups in Meghalaya under the “Save Hynniewtrep Mission” on Saturday burnt the effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Shillong to protest the killing of five civilians at Mukroh.

The activists of the pressure groups also staged protests near CM Conrad Sangam’s official residence in Shillong.

The protesters strongly condemn the alleged failure of the Centre, Meghalaya and Assam Governments to resolve the long pending border dispute.

Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) general secretary Roy Kupar Synrem said that the Mukroh shooting incident on November 22 is the result of the apathy of the Centre and Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve the inter-state border dispute.

“Mukroh firing incident happened due to the lack of seriousness on the part of the three governments to resolve the border dispute,” the HYC leader told reporters.

On the other hand, Meghalaya has extended the suspension of internet services in seven affected districts for another 48 hours from 10.30 am on Saturday.

The law and order situation in the affected districts of Meghalaya is, however, slowly returning to normalcy, with shops and commercial establishments in Shillong opening and significant traffic seen on the roads.

Barring a few stray incidents like the burning of tyres on the road, no major incidents were reported in Shillong during the last 24 hours, a police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, however, remained imposed in the disputed area amidst heavy deployment of security forces.