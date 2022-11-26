Guwahati: In the wake of the violence at different parts of Meghalaya in the aftermath of the border firing, Assam continued to restrict the movement of people and private vehicles to Shillong for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

On the other hand, Meghalaya has extended the suspension of internet services in seven affected districts for another 48 hours from 10.30 am on Saturday.

The law and order situation in the affected districts of Meghalaya is, however, slowly returning to normalcy, with shops and commercial establishments in Shillong opening and significant traffic seen on roads.

Barring a few stray incidents like the burning of tyres on the road, no major incidents were reported in Shillong during the last 24 hours, a police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, however, remained imposed in the disputed area amidst heavy deployment of security forces.

Assam Police advised people to refrain from travelling to Meghalaya, especially to Shillong apprehending the law and order situation.

The travel advisory was issued after violence erupted in Mukroh village early on Tuesday after a truck laden with “illegally felled timber” was intercepted by Assam forest guards.

Six people—five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam—were killed in the clashes that followed.

“We are asking people from Assam not to travel to Meghalaya at the moment. But if someone has to go to the neighbouring state due to some emergency, we are asking him or her to go in a Meghalaya registered vehicle,” a police officer said.

Barricades have been erected since Tuesday in the Jorabat area of Guwahati and Cachar district, the two main entry points to the hill state.

The government said that social media and messaging apps could be misused which may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

An organization, the Hynniewtrep Indigenous Territorial Organisation, has announced it will observe ‘Red Flag Day’ on Saturday and burn effigies of the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya in Shillong.

Another organization, Hynniewtrep Youth Council, said it will also stage a protest in Shillong demanding the arrest of the “erring” Assam personnel.