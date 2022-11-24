Guwahati: Massive clashes between police and protestors have been reported from Meghalaya’s Shillong on Thursday evening.

While seven districts in Meghalaya were under internet shutdown, protestors evening reached the streets to protest against the Mukroh shooting incident.

As per reports, police had to resort to tear gas and lathi charge against the protestors.

A minibus and two police booths were reportedly set on fire by some unidentified persons.

The police are deploying more force in the area to control the situation.

While the protest was called by five pressure groups – Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) and Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), some protestors resorted to vandalism.

The organisations had called in for peaceful protest in front of the U Kiang Nangbah statue at Shillong civil hospital junction. However, the people are yet to be identified if they were members of these groups.

It may be mentioned that at least six people, including an Assam forest guard, died after personnel of the Assam police allegedly opened fire at a crowd on Tuesday morning.

Among the six decreased persons, five were Meghalaya residents and one was an Assam forest guard.

“6 persons died due to firing by Assam police and Assam forest guards,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the Meghalaya government announced an internet ban which was extended on Thursday by another 48 hours.

On November 22, the internet ban was announced for 48 hours but it has been extended now and will be in place till Saturday.