GUWAHATI: The firing incident at Mukroh village on Tuesday that left six people dead is not related to the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute issue.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The firing incident has nothing to do with border issue between the two states,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added that the national media misinformed the audience while reporting the incident by claiming that the firing incident was a result of the border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya.

“It was a clash between villagers and police,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam CM further said: “A judicial inquiry has been ordered and the police related investigations will be handed over to the CBI.”

Notably, the Assam cabinet, on Wednesday, decided to hand over investigation into the firing incident at Mukroh village to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

The Assam cabinet also decided to approach Justice Rumi Phukan, retired judge of Gauhati high court, to conduct a judicial probe into the incident.

The Assam chief minister added that the judicial probe into the incident by Justice (retired) Rumi Phukan will submit facts and circumstances that led to the incident and conclude the enquiry within 60 days.

At least six persons – five hailing from Meghalaya and one Assam forest guard – lost their lives at Mukroh village along West Karbi Anglong district in Assam and West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya on Tuesday after personnel of Assam police opened fire at a crowd.

Moreover, the Assam government has asked the state police “to restrain the use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian population”.

The Assam chief minister also said that “SOPs for police as well as forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such situation (dealing with civilian population)”.

“All police station in charges will be properly sensitised on such matters,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.