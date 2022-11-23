GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet has decided to hand over investigation into the firing incident at Mukroh village to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday after a state cabinet meeting in Guwahati.

“Our cabinet decided to hand over the related police investigation to CBI,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam cabinet also decided to approach Justice Rumi Phukan, retired judge of Gauhati high court, to conduct a judicial probe into the incident.

The Assam chief minister added that the judicial probe into the incident by Justice (retired) Rumi Phukan will submit facts and circumstances that led to the incident and conclude the enquiry within 60 days.

At least six persons – five hailing from Meghalaya and one Assam forest guard – lost their lives at Mukroh village along West Karbi Anglong district in Assam and West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya on Tuesday after personnel of Assam police opened fire at a crowd.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “In a cabinet meeting today, we expressed deep concern and condolences at the death of six persons and injuries caused to several others in an unfortunate police-civilian conflict situation in West Karbi Anglong.”

Moreover, the Assam government has asked the state police “to restrain the use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian population”.

The Assam chief minister also said that “SOPs for police as well as forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such situation (dealing with civilian population)”.

“All police station in charges will be properly sensitised on such matters,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.