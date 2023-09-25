AIZAWL: The central government will not provide any cash compensation to the internally displaced people (IDP) from violence-hit Manipur, who are currently taking shelter in Mizoram.

The central government, instead, will provide only material support to the IDPs from Manipur in Mizoram in the form of food and medicines.

This was informed by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to the Mizoram home department, reports stated.

According to a HT report, Mizoram home commissioner H Lalengmawia informed that this was stated by the Centre ‘verbally’.

“The home ministry has informed us verbally, and no formal letter for the assistance has been given to us,” Mizoram home commissioner H Lalengmawia said.

He said: “In our proposal to the ministry, we have prepared a list of requirements for six-month supply of rice, pulses, potato, edible oil, onion, medicine, medical equipment and others.”

This ‘verbal’ response by the MHA came in response to a May 23 letter from Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga to union home minister Amit Shah.

In the letter to the union home minister, CM Zoramthanga sought an assistance of Rs 10 crore to provide aid to the IDPs from Manipur taking shelter in 11 districts of Mizoram.

Mizoram hosts 11,973 displaced persons from Manipur as on September 23.