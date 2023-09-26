AIZAWL: A court in Mizoram has convicted Kali Kumar Tongchangya, former chief executive member (CEM) of Chakma autonomous district council (CADC) in a graft case.

The conviction in the graft case was delivered by Aizawl district court special judge (prevention of corruption act) – HTC Lalrinchana on Monday (September 25).

On Tuesday (September 26), the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment for Kali Kumar Tongchangya, former CEM of Chakma autonomous district council (CADC) in Mizoram.

Furthermore, the court has cancelled the bail bond of Tongchangya, who has been found guilty in a graft case.

According to reports, Tongchangya had misappropriated a total of Rs 1.79 crore.

These funds, originally earmarked for road construction, were allegedly diverted for purposes related to his party campaign fund and party expenses.

The prosecution argued that Tongchangya, when he was serving as the CEM of CADC in Mizoram took Rs 1.70 crore from funds meant for road construction.

He was arrested in February 2022, but was released by the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati high court on a bail bond of Rs 50 thousand.