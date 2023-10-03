GUWAHATI: A fresh crackdown on child marriage has been launched by the Assam police.

Over 800 persons have been arrested by the police in the fresh crackdown since dawn of Tuesday (October 03).

The fresh crackdown on child marriage was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“In a massive crackdown against child marriage, Assam police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation which began in the early hours of dawn,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister further added that the “number of arrests is likely to rise” in the coming days.

Of the total over 800 persons arrested thus far since Tuesday (October 03) dawn, around 185 persons have been held in Dhubri district of Assam.

On the other hand, 76 persons were picked up by the police in Barpeta district of Assam.

24 were held in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

Another 39 persons have been arrested in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam as part of the fresh crackdown on child marriage.

Five persons were detained in raids conducted at different locations in Kamrup district of Assam.

Four people were held by the Assam police in Golaghat district.

Meanwhile, 30 persons have been arrested in in Bajali, six in Sonitpur, 39 in Bongaigaon district, 49 in Karimganj district, 28 in Goalpara district, five in Rangia, three in Baihata Chariali, one each from Changsari and Kamalpur areas.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that around 3000 persons would be arrested by the state’s police as part of the fresh crackdown on child marriage.