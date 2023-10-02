Dimapur: Nagaland have honoured 16 best-performing villages from across all the 16 districts of the state under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)-Gramin and eight best-performing districts under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Iwu-Shi Garden, Nagarjan, here on Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

PHED and cooperation minister Jacob Zhimomi felicitated the best-performing villages and districts with certificates at the state-level felicitation programme held in commemoration of Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 under the theme ‘Garbage Free India’ in the presence of DCs of Dimapur, Niuland and Chümoukedima districts and department officials.

Addressing the gathering, Zhimomi called the felicitation programme a cleanliness festival. He said the SBM, a vision document of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now become a national movement to impart civic sense among the citizens of the country.

Reiterating the Centre’s stance to make India a dust-free nation, he said that keeping the environment clean is an integral part of development.

“When we talk about good roads, good railways, good airports and good malls, we must also understand that healthy and safe sanitation is a part of development,” Zhimomi said.

He stressed that Nagaland should not lag behind in any aspect of development. He also quoted Mahatma Gandhi saying that sanitation is more important than national freedom.

On the occasion, the minister acknowledged and congratulated all the respective villages and districts for their community spirit and service in ensuring a clean environment. He also thanked the districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland for carrying forward the SBM.

Zhimomi said there was no better occasion than the Gandhi Jayanti to acknowledge their achievements.

“Your achievements are worth emulating,” he added.