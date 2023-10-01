ITANAGAR: New Zealand aviation academy, one of the premier establishments that train commercial airline pilots, will set up a pilot training centre in Arunachal Pradesh.

The pilot training centre, to be set up by the New Zealand aviation academy, will come up at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Saturday (September 30).

The aviation academy will be set up near the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh.

“A great news for aspiring pilots! New Zealand aviation academy shall be setting up a pilot training academy at Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh,” said CM Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister further informed that the airports authority of India (AAI) “has provided the land on lease for the academy”.

Congratulating the youths of Arunachal Pradesh, CM Khandu said: “Our youngsters won’t have to go out for training.”