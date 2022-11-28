ITANAGAR: The first flight from the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh was flagged off on Monday (November 28).

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the first flight from Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Scindia flagged off IndiGo airline’s Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata flight from the Donyi Polo airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

In New Delhi, the union civil aviation minister virtually flagged off the IndiGo flight from Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among others, union law minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the event virtually.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh on November 19.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh is the first greenfield airport in the state, which was one of the most awaited projects.

The airport was developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore over an area of 4100 sq metres.

The airport is capable of handling 200 passengers per hour during peak times.

The airport can also handle Boeing 747 planes with a 2,300 m runway.

It can also facilitate all-weather day operations.

Notably, the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is the state’s first civilian airport.