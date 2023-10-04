Guwahati: Two constables of the Assam Police were arrested by the Hailakandi Police for being allegedly involved in drug peddling.

As per reports, the constables were arrested based on input with the Assam Rifles.

The Assam Rifles based on the input filed a complaint about the constables being involved in the illegal drug trade.

Based on the input, the accused constables were arrested and taken into custody.

The two accused constables were identified as Younis Ali and Narayan Das.

On the same day, the police in Hailakandi also arrested three persons for selling brass items claiming them to be gold ornaments.

The arrested three were residents of Gaya in Bihar.

They were identified as Ramu Prajapati, Sudama Prajapati and Jamuna Yadav.

The three accused persons were selling brass articles claiming them to be genuine gold at Hailakandi town. They were allegedly trying to fool people in the town.

A police source said that they found 1.4 kg of fake gold (brass articles) and 2 old coins in the possession of the accused persons.

The accused persons were arrested and forwarded to judicial custody.