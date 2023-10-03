Guwahati: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Assam Police was arrested in Hailakandi for bribery on Tuesday.

The police officer was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption based on a complaint.

He was arrested through a trap laid by the sleuths after an individual filed a complaint that he demanded money in connection with a case.

The accused was identified as Hitush Nath. He was posted at the Abdullah Police Patrol Post in Hailakandi.

The police officer was arrested as he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

He demanded the money as a bribe to settle a dispute between the two parties.

The accused, as per sources, had several other allegations against him.

He is currently being interrogated and is likely to be suspended.