GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the officials of the state government to conduct a “socio-economic assessment” of indigenous Muslim communities.

This was informed by the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO) on Tuesday (October 03).

“In a meeting held at Janata Bhawan, HCM Dr @himantabiswa directed the officials concerned to carry out a socio-economic assessment of Assam’s Indigenous Muslim communities,” the CMO posted on X.

The indigenous Muslim communities in Assam are: Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed and Jolha.

“This findings of which will guide the government to take suitable measures aimed at the comprehensive socio-political and educational upliftment of the state’s indigenous minorities,” the Assam CMO added.