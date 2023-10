GUWAHATI: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain from Assam has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain qualified for the Paris Olympics after entering the final of women’s boxing 75kg event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou in China.

Lovlina Borgohain win against Thailand’s Baison Maneekon in the semi-final bout.

Lovlina won the bout 5:0 by points to assure India of either a gold or silver medal.

(Breaking story)