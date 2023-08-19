Guwahati: The Hailakandi Police seized 300 gunny bags containing 15 tonnes of Burmese supari from Pachinkitabond Part 1 village in Hailakandi in Assam.

The supari (betel nuts) were seized from the house of a smuggling accused person Rosan Uddin Mazarbhuiya.

The police said that they had received information about the illegal storage of supari in the house.

Also Read: Assam TMC chief slams PM Modi for silence on ‘scams’ exposed by CAG

A team of police officers raided the house and seized the supari.

The accused person, Rosan Uddin Mazarbhuiya is being interrogated by the police in connection with the origin of the consignment.

Also Read: Assam CM compelled to believe that the future of the state is in safe hands

Burmese supari is banned in India because it is considered to be a major source of areca nut cancer, which is a type of oral cancer.