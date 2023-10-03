GUWAHATI: The tally of arrested persons in the fresh crackdown on child marriage in Assam has risen to over 1000.

Thus far, the Assam police has arrested a total of 1039 persons as part of the second phase of crackdown on child marriage in the state.

This was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (October 03).

“The number now stands at 1039,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that a fresh crackdown on child marriage was launched by the Assam police at dawn on Tuesday (October 03).

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that around 3000 persons would be arrested by the state’s police as part of the fresh crackdown on child marriage.

