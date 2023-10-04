Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh jail authorities have denied that there has been any hunger strike in Dibrugarh Central Jail by Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates.

As per the Central Jail sources in Dibrugarh, there is no truth in the news that Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan preacher, along with other detainees, has initiated a hunger strike in Dibrugarh jail, Assam.

The jail official informed that they are taking regular food in the jail.

Recently, there was some news in national media that Amritpal Singh and his associates lodged in Dibrugarh Central jail had launched a hunger strike because there have been alleged restrictions on their chosen lawyer’s access to them within the jail premises. The news was published in some national dailies but there is no truth to it.

On April 23, Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail after Punjab police arrested him from Moga district of Punjab.

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh who are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have also been booked under NSA.

The nine detainees are – Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Sing, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla were lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA).