Guwahati: Former Nagaon SP Leena Doley has reached Nagaon, Assam after being summoned by the CBI in connection with the mysterious death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha.

The SP who is currently posted in Hailakandi was named by Junmoni Rabha’s mother in an FIR.

Shortly after the mysterious death and widespread protests, Leena Doley along with other officials of Nagaon Police were transferred to various locations in the state.

It may be mentioned that after the recovery of a mobile phone from deceased police officer Junmoni Rabha’s vehicle, the CBI on Thursday grilled APS officers Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Luna Neog at Nagaon.

The CBI is probing four cases all connected to the death of the state police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, who was killed in a suspected road accident at Jakhalabandha in Nagaon district on May 16.

Continuing with the investigation, the team found the mobile phone in her car nearly five months after the incident.

Junmoni Rabha’s car kept at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon, Assam was allegedly not thoroughly searched by the officials of the Assam police.

Speaking on the issue, a source said that the mobile phone was found inside the damaged car where Junmoni’s body was the mobile phone is suspected to be Junmoni Rabha’s which was said to be missing since the day she died.

Sources said that the CBI team had visited the area for recreation of the crime scene and after further investigation, they found the phone in the car.

Following the recovery, the CBI summoned several top police officers to Nagaon for further questioning.