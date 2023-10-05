Guwahati: After the recovery of a mobile phone from deceased police officer Junmoni Rabha’s vehicle, the CBI on Thursday grilled APS officers Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Luna Neog at Nagaon, Assam in connection with the SI Rabha’s death police case.

The CBI is probing four cases all connected to death of the state police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, who was killed in a suspected road accident at Jakhalabandha in Nagaon district on May 16.

A five-member team of the CBI had earlier reached Jakhalabandha to carry out the investigation further.

Continuing with the investigation, the team found a mobile phone in her car nearly five months after the incident.

Junmoni Rabha’s car kept at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon, Assam was allegedly not thoroughly searched by the officials of the Assam police.

Speaking on the issue, a source said that the mobile phone was found inside the damaged car where Junmoni’s body was found.

Also Read: Assam: Indian Army to host mega event in Guwahati to showcase latest defence technology

It may be mentioned that the mobile phone is suspected to be Junmoni Rabha’s which was said to be missing since the day she died.

Sources said that the CBI team had visited the area for recreation of the crime scene and after further investigation when they found the phone from the car.

Following the recovery, the CBI summoned several top police officers to Nagaon for further questioning.

Of them, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Runa Neog had already reached Nagaon on Thursday and was subsequently questioned.

More officials have been given time to appear before the CBI team.

To carry on further with the facts and figures of the incident, the CBI team recovered the Engine Control Module (ECM) of Junmoni Rabha’s car.

The ECM records data regarding the car’s speed and functions and hence it may be instrumental in finding out the details of the incident night.

The CBI team has been investigating the case since June.

The team had also visited the vehicles involved in the accident, but a source said that they did not check Junmoni’s car thoroughly and hence, they missed the mobile device.

It may be mentioned that Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha died in an alleged accident which was suspected to be a murder later.

Also Read: Manipur BJP MLA seeks action into Canadian ‘terror links’ for unrest in state, demands fencing of India-Myanmar border in Mizoram

Her family had accused the then Nagaon SP, Leena Doley along with other cops of being involved in the incident.

Her car was turned to scrap after the collision

The then Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred over the allegations of them being involved in the case as well as being connected to a nexus of fake gold smugglers.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who was posted at Morikolong police station in Nagaon district, died under mysterious circumstances which looked like an accident on May 16.

Also Read: Assam: CBI team reaches Guwahati to investigate SI Junmoni Rabha’s death

Initially, the police claimed that she died in an accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village in Kaliabor in Nagaon.

However, after some time, the incident seemed to have a lot of alleged foul play.

Junmoni Rabha who was said to have died in the accident did not have any visible signs on her body that indicated that she died in an accident that involved a truck crashing into her vehicle.

Many top personalities also pointed out the possibility of a murder angle.

The CBI took over the case from the CID on June 14 after DGP GP Singh visited the CBI office in Delhi to discuss the case.