Guwahati: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army will host a mega defence event “East Tech 2023,” to showcase its latest defence technology.

The two-day event, the first of its kind in Assam, will be held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati on October 10 and October 11 this year.

The event is an initiative to identify cutting-edge technologies needed for solving the operational challenges in the Eastern sector of the country and the Indian Army as a whole.

The event aims to facilitate the Eastern Command in meeting its operational challenges by incorporating contemporary indigenous technologies.

The event strives to engage a large number of Indian manufacturers to showcase their latest and most advanced weaponry and equipment technology.

It also aims at promoting and providing a platform to various startups and major players of the defence industries belonging to Assam and other Northeastern states to showcase their latest innovations in the defence sector.

The event-cum-demonstration, being carried out for the first time in the entire Northeastern region, is a joint effort of the lndian Army and the Assam government.

The primary objective of the event is to augment the technological knowledge base of the participants and acquaint them with the prevalent state-of-the-art technologies and commercial off-the-shelf solutions available in the defence sector.

The initiative is likely to give a much-needed push to the defence manufacturers in the Northeast thus helping in closely integrating them into the supply chains.

The Eastern Command with its headquarters at Kolkata is the oldest and largest command of the Indian Army spread around 10 states with its troops in coordination with all the three elements of the Indian armed forces and the paramilitary forces deployed to counter any threats from its neighbouring countries.